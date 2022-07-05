FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the federal government for the conduct of the 2023 national census.

The federal government’s agency also assured Nigerians that a reliable technological innovation had been advanced by the NPC for the conduct of the exercise to prevent politicians and interested elite from hijacking or manipulating the process.

The Commissioner representing Ekiti at the NPC, Mr. Deji Ajayi, said this in Ado Ekiti Monday, at a press conference heralding the trial census to be conducted in Ekiti preparatory to next year’s main census.

The former Ekiti State’s Head of Service added that nine towns across nine local governments selected out of the 16 councils in the state, had been delineated into enumerated areas (EAs) to ease the trial census.

The retired permanent secretary said areas to be enumerated in the trial census…