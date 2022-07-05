Katsina Shuts down 69 Healthcare Facilities over Insecurity  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has shut down not less than 69 primary healthcare centres across the frontline local government areas of the state over the prevailing nefarious activities of terrorists.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, disclosed this Tuesday in an interview with journalists in Katsina.

He said the affected primary healthcare facilities are located in different hard-to-reach communities in Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Faskari, Sabuwa and other frontline local government areas of the state.

He added that the rampaging terrorists had set ablaze two recently renovated primary healthcare centres in Batsari Local Government, saying insecurity had significantly affected healthcare delivery in the state.

He said: “Some of the facilities especially in those compromised local government areas have a challenge accessing them. For example, we renovated two…