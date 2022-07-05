Marwa Describes Olowoyo-Otegbade’s Book as Elixir for Entrepreneurs – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has described “Bumps on My Route: Experience of a Serial Entrepreneur”, a book authored by Ms. Kemi Olowoyo-Otegbade, as an elixir that can send established and emerging entrepreneurs on an entrepreneurship odyssey.

He also noted that the book had the potency to encourage prospective entrepreneurs.

Marwa, who was one of the book reviewers stated this on Monday evening in Abuja during the public presentation of the book and the birthday of the author.

While reviewing the book, Marwa who was represented by Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi described the 83-page book of six chapters for Nigerian entrepreneurs as a must-read.

He was of the opinion that the book was different from other motivational books because the subject matter was well dissected and the lessons well distilled.

Marwa noted that the…