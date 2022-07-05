NEDC Trains 150 Youths to Create Job Opportunities in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) is organising a seven-day training workshop on waste management for 150 youths who are mainly waste scavengers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Monday at River Edge Hotel, Bauchi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Environments, Mr. Suleiman M. Babaji, said that “organising this kind of training workshop by the NEDC is a clear testimony of its absolute commitment to the ideals of Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

Babaji also said that NEDC is determined to secure a sustainable environment for both the present and future.

He added that the training workshop is specifically anchored on waste management to train youths on how to harness these waste and convert them to wealth, and also boost their capacity by taking them through the fundamental principles how to do it in a safe and better…