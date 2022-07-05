Niger Suspends Mining Activities in Three LGAs – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday suspended mining activities in three local government areas, including Shiroro, where seven Mobile Policemen were killed by terrorists last week.

The other two LGAs are Munya and Rafi, where terrorism and banditry have risen to terrible levels.

The attack on the Ajata Aboki mining site in Shiroro LGA resulted in an ambush of security men by the terrorists leading to the massacre of no fewer than 40 security agents.

Four Chinese and some locals were also abducted by the terrorists during the raid. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in a statement which was made available to journalists in Minna, said the decision to suspend mining activities in the affected areas “is as a result of escalating insecurity in those areas in recent times.

“It is observed that these mining sites now attract or even accommodate criminals with prospective threats to…