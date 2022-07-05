PDP Undemocratic, Highly Monetised, Group Alleges – THISDAYLIVE

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has described the experience of a former Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, during the party’s national primary in May as undemocratic.

Speaking during a reception organised for the former presidential aspirant, the President of ADF, Professor Uzodimma Nwala, noted that the greatest threat to the country’s cohesion and peace currently was a selfish and unpatriotic political leadership.

Nwala said: “This is a special moment for members of the Alaigbo Development Foundation as we welcome one of our most remarkable leaders, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, who has just returned to us after a brutal encounter with the undemocratic mode of selection of candidates for the presidency of the Federation of Nigeria.

“Right from the beginning of the current electoral process, even before and in fact till tomorrow, the ADF never hid…