Stock Market Commences Week on Negative Note, Depreciates by 0.07% – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange L:mited (NGX) yesterday opened the week on a negative note, reversing last session gains.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 38.22 basis points or 0.07 per cent to close at 51,791.45 basis points, while the market capitalisation lost N21 billion to close at N27.921 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nigerian Breweries, Conoil, Lafarge Africa, Red Star Express and Cutix Plc.

Also, market breadth closed negative, with 18 losers versus 17 gainers. Fidson Healthcare recorded the highest price gain of 9.82 per cent to close at N12.30, per share.

Learn Africa followed with a gain 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47, while UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) rose 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13, per share.

Prestige Assurance went up by 8.33 per cent to close at 37 kobo, while Regency Alliance…