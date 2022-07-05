You are Worthy Ambassador of Nigeria, Buhari Tells Barkindo – THISDAYLIVE

*Says posterity will be kind to outgoing OPEC secretary general for making nation proud

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the outgoing Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

Speaking Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to Barkindo, the President

expressed the nation’s gratitude to him saying posterity will remember him kindly for making the nation and himself proud during his six years of meritorious service at the helm of affairs as the fourth OPEC Secretary-General from Nigeria.

His words: ‘‘You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

‘‘Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry. Oil producers were…