Aguleri, Umueri Peace Efforts Boosted, as Metchie Donates Vehicle – THISDAYLIVE

Efforts to consolidate existing peace between Aguleri and Umuleri communities received massive boost on Sunday following the handover of a Sienna car to the Aguleri Umuleri Joint Peace Movement (JPM) for patrol of border villages, in order to ensure that no fresh conflict was recorded in the two neighbouring towns.

The car which was purchased and donated by the President General (PG) of Umueri General Assembly, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie was handed over to the leaders of the JPM by the traditional rulers of the two communities, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Sir Benneth Emeka of Umueri and His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Mike Idigo of Aguleri. The handover ceremony took place at the palace of Igwe of Umuleri.

Speaking at the event, Igwe Emeka praised Chief Metchie whom he described in Igbo language as an illustrious son of Umueri for his generosity, care and commitment to the good and welfare of his people.

Igwe Emeka recalled the unprecedented leadership…