Army Offers Free Medical Service to 4,000 People in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In continuation of activities to mark this year Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, yesterday offered free medical service to not less than 4000 persons in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government and Dange in Dange /Shuni Local Government of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division, Major General Uwem Bassey, said the initiative is in furtherance of Nigerian Army’s cooperate social responsibilities in bringing succour to the people.

General Bassey, who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Ralph Nnebife, described the gesture as part of the tradition of Nigerian Army and not just for the NADCEL.

He explained that the medical team came with adequate drugs so that those that turned up for the exercise would be attended to, stressing that the exercise would last for two days and may be extended if the…