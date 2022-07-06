Buhari Leaves for Dakar to Attend IDA Summit – THISDAYLIVE

*Leads eight-man Nigerian delegation

*Due back in Abuja Thursday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Abuja today (Wednesday) to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

The President’s trip is coming a day after his advance team was attacked by terrorists en route to Daura, his hometown and several hours after gunmen launched attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja, freeing no less than 600 inmates, including terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

The president is leading an eight-man delegation made up of Ministers and other top government officials to the two-day Summit.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President

will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others on…