Buhari Mourns Barkindo, Says Nigeria Has Lost Huge National Asset – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of the Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo

The President, in a release Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, paid tribute to the remarkable gentleman and enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath.

President Buhari affirmed that Barkindo’s undeniable brilliance and legacies as a dedicated public servant will remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector.

He recalled that his profound decency and mien greatly endeared him to Nigerians and other nationals who came in direct contact with him as a young Principal Administrative Officer with…