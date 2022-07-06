Championing​ Cause of Indigent Children in IIloko-Ijesa – THISDAYLIVE

Amid the recently held 10th-anniversary memorial celebration of Oba Oladele Olashore, the board of trustees explained why all stakeholders must​ collaborate and cooperate to continue providing opportunities and support for indigent but brilliant children within the community. Funmi Ogundare reports​

Mr. Monfus Babatunde Olanipekun, 20, was born into a less privileged family of 10​ from Iloko-Ijesha in Osun. He attended Local Authority Primary School, and while in primary six, he heard about the OISA Foundation’s efforts to build on the work done by Olashore International School, founded by the Ajabusi Ekun, Aloko of Iloko, Iloko-Ijesa,​ Oba Oladele Olashore in 1994.​

The foundation works to transform the lives of indigent children educationally and as it concerns mental health in the Iloko Ijesa community and Oriade Local Government Area of Osun.​

Olanipekun decided to sit for the school’s entrance examination. Fortunately, he came first and…