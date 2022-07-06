Elumelu Expresses Confidence on Young African Entrepreneurs – THISDAYLIVE

Ebere Nwoji

Founder and Chairman of Heirs holdings, parent company for Heirs Insurance and Heirs life Insurance, Tony Elumelu has said that young African entrepreneurs were capable of transforming Africa economically.

He expressed this belief at the official launch of the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund sponsored by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Insurance in Lagos recently for journalists and young artists.

The fund was launched by the Africa No Filter, a donor collaborative work to transform stereotypical narratives of Africa.

Speaking on the fund, Elumelu expressed his belief in the potential of young African entrepreneurs to transform Africa.

“This initiative aligns with our belief and extends the work that we do at the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Empowering young creative entrepreneurs and the creative sector provides a channel for us to project Africa’s positives globally. We need their voices to tell our often less-told stories of…