Families of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Victims Protest in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

* Urge FG to ensure immediate release of remaining 50 victims

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Families, relations and friends of the remaining 50 abducted victims of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna passenger train attack, have appealed to the federal government to take all necessary steps to ensure the immediate release of their loved ones.

Speaking with journalists on behalf of the families shortly after a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Kaduna, their spokesman, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, lamented that the families of the victims have been under psychological trauma since the unfortunate incident of March 28, 2022.

He said: “Today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted. Their journey was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days.

“Since then, things have not been the same with us. One cannot imagine what our loved ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest- with the same clothes,…