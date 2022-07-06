Few Dead, Two Injured as Bandits Attack Buhari’s Convoy En Route Daura – THISDAYLIVE

•Incident is sad, unwelcome, says presidency

•Bandits kill assistant police commissioner in Katsina as gunmen hit Kuje prison

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A few people died yesterday, while two others sustained minor injuries, when bandits attacked the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sallah trip to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The presidency has since described the dastardly act as a sad and unwelcome development.

This is as bandits, again yesterday, ambushed and killed an Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Aminu Umar Dayi, in charge of Dutsinma Area Command in Katsina, following a fierce gun duel.

Relatedly, suspected terrorists, last night attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, but were repelled by security agents, who foiled their plan.

In a release last night by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency disclosed that a few people died,…