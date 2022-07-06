FG Okays N12.44 bn for Projects in  Environment, Petroleum Ministries – THISDAYLIVE

* Sylva: Abuja fuel queues remain for now

* Says Russia/Ukraine war cause of high diesel price

Deji Elumoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting Wednesday at the State House, Abuja with the approval of a total sum of N2.449 billion for projects in the Ministries of Environment and Petroleum Resources.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Environment Minister, Muhammed Abdullahi, said the Council awarded the contract for consultancy services and design of Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration with an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre at the sum of N449,250,040.50 (VAT inclusive).

According to him, the establishment of the Centre was in fulfilment of the president’s promise to the Ogoni people and was meant to impact on them in terms of employment generation and laboratory tests for land remediation efforts on the…