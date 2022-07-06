How Terrorists Attacked Kuje Prison, Freed 150 Boko Haram Fighters  – THISDAYLIVE

*Six inmates, one security personnnel killed

*Defence Minister: 600 Escaped, Some recaptured, situation under control

*Abba Kyari, others moved to unknown location

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Boko Haram terrorists launched a ferocious attack on Kuje Correctional Center Tuesday night, deploying bombs, Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), freeing no less than 600 inmates, including Boko Haram fighters detained at the facility.

Six inmates and one security personnnel were killed during the attack.

But the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) said of the 994 inmates at the prison, 600 escaped.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji are presently at the scene of the attack.

Prison officials said at the end of the attack following a roll call taken at 2am, on Wednesday, only 111 inmates were left.

The situation also forced the…