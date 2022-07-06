In Grave Blow to Boris Johnson, Two UK Ministers Resign – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho with agency report

British Prime Minister (PM), Boris Johnson was yesterday fighting for his political survival after his Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak and another senior minister abruptly resigned over the latest scandal to blight his administration.

Sunak and the Health Minister, Sajid Javid sent resignation letters to Johnson within minutes of each other in which both took aim at his ability to run an administration that adhered to standards.

According to Reuters, signaling his intention to stay in power for as long as possible, Johnson quickly appointed former businessman and current Education Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, as his new Finance Minister. Also, Steve Barclay, appointed to impose discipline in Johnson’s administration in February, was moved to the health portfolio.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in offering pastoral care to his party, even after being briefed that…