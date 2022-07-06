Katsina Shutdown 69 Healthcare Facilities over Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has shutdown no fewer than 69 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in frontline local government areas of the state over the prevailing nefarious activities of marauding terrorists.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHDA), Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with journalists in Katsina.

Yahaya said that the affected primary healthcare facilities are located in different hard-to-reach communities in Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Faskari, Sabuwa and other frontline local government areas in the state.

He added that the rampaging terrorists had set ablaze two recently renovated primary healthcare centres in Batsari Local Government.

He confessed that insecurity had significantly affected healthcare delivery in the state.

Yahaya said: “For example, we renovated two facilities in Batsari but they were attacked and burnt by…