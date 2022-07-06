Labour Party, NNPP Alliance Talks  Long Dead, Says Doyin Okupe – THISDAYLIVE

The expected alliance between former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may be very impossible given the disclosure by a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Doyin Okupe last night.

Obi, who is the Presidential candidate of the LP and Kwankwaso, who is the standard bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are expected to come together to contest the election next year.

However, Okupe has declared that there would be no alliance between the duo.

“That discussion, or those discussions about a merger, alliance and all that were led by me from our side; it is dead – DEAD and buried,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It is not Mr Peter Obi; the LP and its presidential candidate have long since withdrawn from that conversation and it was NNPP that continued to try to benefit from the traction of the popularity of Obi. Out…