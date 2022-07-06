N4.194trn Petrol Subsidy Paid from Federation Account in Five Years, oAGF Reveals – THISDAYLIVE

•Deduction from source breach of constitution, say lawmakers

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Office of Accountant General of the Federation (oAGF) yesterday revealed the full details of the N4.194 trillion fuel subsidy paid to oil marketers between January 2017 and June 2022.

A breakdown of the subsidy payments/deductions from the Federation Account computed by the oAGF through the Federation Account Department for the period under review showed that the sum of N126.539 billion was paid from January-December 2017; N691.586 billion was paid from January-December2018; N537.209 billion paid from January-December 2019; N133.625 billion paid from January-December 2020; N1.159 billion paid from January-December 2021, whileN1.545 trillion had been paid between January and June 2022.

The details of the subsidy payment were contained in a 2-page documents submitted by the Director Overseeing the oAGF, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh to the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee…