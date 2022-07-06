NLRC boss, Gbajabiamila Visit Ghana – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, has paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of National Lottery Authority, Ghana, Mr. Samuel Awuka.

Others during the visit, which was a major part of the preparation towards the launch of the Nigerian National Game, include management team of NLRC and Elrae Technologies.

A release by the commission made available in Ibadan on Monday, said the visit availed NLRC and Elrae Technologies the opportunity to understudy the Ghanaian National Game, which had been existing for the past 60 years.

He added that the Nigerian delegation visited some of the facilities in Ghana.

He maintained further that the delegation engaged in some progressive discussions on how to collaborate for the ultimate interests of both Nigeria and Ghana and also witnessed the live draw of Ghana national game.