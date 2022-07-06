Organisers Rate Nigerian-Ireland Maiden  Investment Summit High – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The Nigeria-Ireland Trade and Investment Summit held at the Student Centre of the University College in Dublin (UCD) from June 30 to July 2, 2022, was an impactful and rewarding summit, which built on the successes of comparable events hosted by the Nigerian Embassy, Ireland in the recent past.

According to the organisers, the Summit, which has the theme: Prospering Together Through Trade and Investment’, provided a forum for the governments of Nigeria and Ireland, as well as their respective business communities to engage in idea exchange for the growth of both economies and shared prosperity.

The summit was a redoubled commitment to the Nigeria-Ireland long-term sustainability-based bilateral economic cooperation, they stated.

One of the highlights of the event was an engaging panel where panelists fielded questions and shared perspectives on how far both countries have come and what more can be done to foster seamless bi-lateral trade…