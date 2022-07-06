Peat Foundation Using Spelling Bee for Leadership Training of Schoolchildren – THISDAYLIVE

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Peat Phillips Foundation has restated its desire to prepare schoolchildren for leadership roles through its annual Spelling Bee Nigeria and the English Speaking Union UK affiliated programme for public speaking, The Young Orators.

The Team Lead at the foundation, Mr. Akinleye Olu-Phillips, said youths were more open to change and correction, making them the target of the annual educational competitions to train them in communications and leadership skills.

According to him, the spelling bee is dedicated to young children between the ages of eight and 15 where the winner gets the opportunity of an all-expense paid trip to the United States of America to feature at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Washington DC and the Intercontinental Spelling Bee Competition, Dubai.

“We also hold the franchise to the Global Read and Spell Contest exclusively in Nigeria. The Spelling Bee is in its ninth season in Nigeria, and as a…