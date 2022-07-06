Two Injured as Terrorists Attack Buhari’s  Advance Team En Route to Daura – THISDAYLIVE

*Presidency describes incident as sad, unwelcome

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Two persons in the convoy of the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sallah trip to Daura, Wednesday sustained minor injuries from attack by terrorists near Dutsinma in Katsina State.

In a swift reaction, the Presidency described the dastardly attack as sad and unwelcome development.

In a release issued Wednesday night by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency disclosed that two persons in the convoy were receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered while all the other personnel, staff and vehicles in the Advance team made it safely to Daura.

