9,989 Police Constables Pass out from 16 Police Colleges, Training Schools – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday passed out a total of 9,989 Police Constables of the 2020 batch of 10,000 police recruits from four Police Colleges and 12 Training Colleges across the country as part of efforts to address the age-long manpower gap.

The Police Constables, who have undergone six months intensive and rigorous training in basic, intermediate and advanced police studies, have engaged in physically exerting and intellectually challenging training activities that were carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing an increasingly democratic and rule of law-driven Nigerian environment.

THISDAY reported that a total of 532 Constables from Bauchi and Gombe States graduated from the Police Training College in Bauchi.

Addressing the Constables in Bauchi, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Usman Baba…