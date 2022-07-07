Air Strikes Killed Scores of Terrorists in Katsina State – THISDAYLIVE

•Fighter jet mistakenly bombed villagers

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said last night that fighter planes struck terrorists near Zakka and Umadan Villages in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The air operation followed what it said was careful coordination between the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the Nigeria Police which resulted in the elimination of scores of terrorists near Zakka and Umadan villages in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

But there were fears that lives of some of the villagers may have been lost and several others injured after the NAF jets accidentally bombed them.

“While on an air recce mission, intelligence was received by the air crew of the sighting of terrorists between Zakka and Umadan Villages.

“The terrorists had earlier overwhelmed the police outpost at Zakka Village after overrunning the police outstation at Dutsen Ma and shooting the Police Area…