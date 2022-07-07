Buhari Visits Kuje, Queries Intelligence, Response as ISWAP Claims Responsibility – THISDAYLIVE

•President questions why prison defences failed to work

•Demands comprehensive report on incident

•DSS warned correctional facility of planned attack

•Presidency: Activities of criminals won’t discourage our govt

•Security cordon in Abuja after Kuje Prison bombing

•Atiku, Akeredolu, Afenifere, others speak on development

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh, Olawale Ajimotokan, Michael Olugbode in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Fidelis David in Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, visited the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, which was attacked Tuesday night by scores of armed terrorists, and queried the intelligence gathering system of the authorities at the centre.

The president, who spent 30 minutes to assess the extent of damage at the Correctional Centre, however, wondered why prison defences failed to work and immediately requested for a comprehensive report on the incident.

But…