Enugu Reiterates Support for Indigenous Companies – THISDAYLIVE

The Enugu State government has expressed delight over the commitment of Ingrace Group in promoting indigenously manufactured vehicles in Nigeria.

Speaking when a delegation from Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government recently, to assess the durability, flexibility and strength, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, congratulated the automobile company for demonstrating the “We can do it in Nigeria” spirit.

In a statement, Ortuanya disclosed that the company’s vision was in tandem with the cardinal policies of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in investment promotion and protection of life and property.

Appreciating Ingrace Motors for the car donation, Ortuanya informed the company that the state government would come up with policies to foster its growth and…