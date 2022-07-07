Female Kidnapper Arrested in Ondo for  Alleged Abduction of 18-month-old Girl  – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North-east Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday arrested a woman who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old girl in the community.

THISDAY gathered that the suspected kidnapper carried out the act when the mother of the victim was not around in the house

A source, who preferred anonymity said: ” When the mother of the girl was not around the area , the kidnapper saw the girl, picked her and put her on her (kidnapper) back and started going away. As she was going, a neighbour of the mother of the victim noticed the action of the strange woman and cried to people. On sighting the people, the kidnapper started running away but she was later caught.

” In her bag , an android phone with many missed calls and messages on the phone set were seen .”

The source added that the suspect had been handed over to the police.

All efforts to reach the state police Public Relations…