FG Backs Fidelity Bank’s Takeover of Benin, Kano, Kaduna Discos over Insolvency – THISDAYLIVE

•Sacks managing directors of two Discos

•Electricity consumers hail govt’s move

•BEDC’s management kicks

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The federal government has announced the takeover of three non-performing electricity distribution companies, namely Kano Disco, Kaduna Disco and the Benin Electricity Distribution Companies (BEDC) by Fidelity Bank over the power investors’ poor financial performance.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) effected the takeover based on the statutory responsibilities given to them by the government.

The NERC and BPE in a statement issued yesterday, equally announced the sacking of the managing directors of two of the three Discos and also announced their replacements with immediate effect.

The three firms were considered to be technically incapacitated, and financially insolvent after their inability to meet their loan…