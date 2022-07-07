FG to Build Five Resettlement Cities for IDPs – THISDAYLIVE

*Says nation has 3.5m refugees but only 84,803 are registered

Deji Elumoye

The Federal Government Thursday disclosed that it was planning to build five resettlement centres for refugees in different parts of the country.

Already, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) has began the construction of five resettlement cities for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Government also put the population of refugees in the country at 3.2 million while only 84, 803 have so far been registered with only 17,334 ready to return home.

NCRMIDP Federal Commissioner, Hajia Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, made this known to newsmen at the State House, Abuja, while featuring on the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Media Team.

According to her, the pilot cities of the resettlement centres are being located in Borno, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo…