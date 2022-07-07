Gov Abiodun Condoles with THISDAY Editor, Adebowale, on Mother’s Death  – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed his condolences to Mr Yemi Adebowale, THISDAY Editor, Saturday Paper, on the demise of his mother, Mrs Susan Taiwo Adebowale, who passed on at 85.

The governor, who expressed his condolences, in a letter, he personally signed. said, “I write to express my heartfelt condolences to you on the demise of your dear mum, Chief (Mrs.) Susan Taiwo Adebowale, who slept in the Lord at the age of 85.

“As we all know, the death of one’s parents, particularly, one’s mother, could be painful. On this, I empathise with you.

“Though Mama joined the Saints Triumphant at an advanced age, her children, relatives and acquaintances will miss her greatly.

“Death, everyone is aware, is an inevitable end for all. My prayer is that Mama’s soul shall continue to reside in the bosom of her Maker till we meet to part no more.

“So, on behalf of my family, the government and people of…