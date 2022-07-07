How a New PM Will Emerge – THISDAYLIVE

Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative leader and will step down as prime minister when a new leader is found.

He quits Downing Street after less than three years in the job, despite having won a huge majority in the 2019 general election.

Outgoing prime ministers are usually expected to stay in office until a successor is found. But how does that happen?

How do the Conservatives elect a new leader?

Once a Conservative leader has stood down, an election for a new party leader is triggered. Under the current rules, candidates need the support of eight Conservative MPs to stand.

Once all the candidates have declared – if there are more than two candidates – Tory MPs will hold a series of votes until only two remain.

· in the first round, candidates must get 5% of the votes to stay in the running (currently 18 MPs)

· in the second round, they must get 10% (currently 36 MPs)

· in…