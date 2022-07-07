I Will Deliver Ekiti Cargo Airport Before Leaving Office, Says Fayemi – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has assured that the Agro- allied Cargo airport currently under construction would be completed for use before the expiration of his tenure in October.

Fayemi who gave the assurance yesterday, during a tour of the airport and other projects in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital, said he was delighted at the level of work done at the airport and confident that the project would be delivered before living office.

He revealed that the various legacy projects put in place by his administration were designed to completely change the character of the state by turning it to an economic zone.

The governor added that the idea of knowledge zone was about using knowledge for wealth creation in the drive to turn Ekiti to a destination of choice for innovation, creativity, startup activities, talent city for Engineers, Computer Technologists, Agric.

Technologists, biotechnology and medical tourism in…