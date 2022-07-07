IOCs Lament Escalating Oil Losses, Say Threat Has Reached Existential Level – THISDAYLIVE

•Warn new marginal field licensees may face evacuation issues

•FG pays $100m for Nigeria, Siemens power project

•NUPRC insists on 40bn barrels reserves, 3m bpd drilling target

•NLNG’s output drops by 35% on rising oil theft, vandalism

Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho in Abuja

International oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria including Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil have again expressed their frustration over the escalating oil losses in the Niger Delta due to the activities of oil thieves.

Speaking at the industry leaders’ panel on the topic: “The Future of Nigeria’s Energy Sector in the PIA Era,” Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Limited, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said the high oil losses caused by crude theft had resulted to Nigeria’s daily oil production declining from 1.8 million barrels per day in the last three years to just a little over 1 million bpd.

This was just as despite current low oil…