Malami Inaugurates Committee to Review Juvenile Justice System – THISDAYLIVE

* As adults, couples constitute highest inmates in Borstal institutes

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday inuagurated a 13-member Technical Committee on the Review of Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act 2004.

The review, according to Malami, is to make the law more effective and in conversant with current laws and times.

Speaking at the inuaguration at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice in Abuja, Malami, who was represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, lamented that the rights of millions of African children are daily violated without any effective remedy.

The AGF further observed that Nigeria is witnessing an alarming increase in crime and criminal activities involving juveniles that now require effective law to checkmate.

“However, for the sustainable…