Obi Not Yet Labour Presidential Candidate, Party Chief Insists – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Calistus Uju Okafor, has said Mr. Peter Obi, was not yet in possession of the valid Labour Party presidential ticket.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the case he instituted against the Julius Abure-led national working committee of the party, which produced Obi as the flagbearer, would soon, nullify the entire exercise.

Okafor, who is currently challenging the constitutionality of the Abure-led national working committee of the party in court insisted that, Obi’s claim of being the presidential candidate, was still highly contentious.

He stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday.

The former LP deputy national chairman, who vowed not to withdraw his case in Court, added that a fresh hearing on the suit would come up at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, July 8.

He said: “I have read in the news media, where Dr. Doyin…