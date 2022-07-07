POSITIVE ANGER AS A NATIONAL RESOURCE – THISDAYLIVE

The annoyance so often misplaced and wrongly transferred should be harnessed for well-targeted agitations, writes Monday Philips Ekpe

Many Nigerians in their mid-forties and above know that these the annoyance so often misplaced and wrongly transferred should be harnessed for well-targeted agitations to accomplish national transformation. re not the best of times for their once glorious homeland. Those who are younger are equally in various stages of disillusionment, with not much to stimulate their nostalgia. And most do not need more persuasion to come to terms with the severity of the issues plaguing them at the moment. Since 2019, two major phenomena have given governments and people around the globe reasons to worry and be apprehensive about the future. One is the Covid19 pandemic and the other is the raging Russia-Ukraine War. These two have significantly affected, possibly altered, dreams and lifestyles in various parts of the planet, including…