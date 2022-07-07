Tinubu’s School Record and Matters Arising     – THISDAYLIVE

By Olusegun Adeniyi

“The committee invited editors of THISDAY newspaper because of the prominence which they have given to the publication of the allegations. The editors of THISDAY visited us informally, refusing to oblige our invitation and informing us that they would rely on their publications.”

The excerpted quote is from the ‘Report of the ad-hoc committee set up on Tuesday 21st September 1999 by the Lagos State House of Assembly to investigate the allegation of perjury and forgery levelled against the executive governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’. It was one of the documents attached to the 16th June 2022 letter by the Centre for Reform Advocacy which asked the Inspector General of Police to initiate criminal proceedings against Tinubu on grounds of alleged perjury in his 1999 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Form CF 001.

Let me say three things very quickly. One, I was among those unnamed…