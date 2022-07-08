2nd MFM Women’s Basketball Championship Begins in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

The second edition of the Dr & Dr (Mrs) D. K Olukoya Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to kick off in Lagos today with 12 teams in attendance battling for top prizes.

The 12 women’s basketball teams to feature in this pan Nigeria championship at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos include; First Bank of Lagos, Air Warriors of Abuja, Inspector General of Police Queens of Abuja, Sunshine Angels of Akure, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Queens of Lagos, Achievers Queens from Bayelsa State amongst others.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanyo-Olu will lead other prominent Nigerians that includes the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida to the event sponsored by MFM General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya.

The annual event is one of his many youth empowerment programmes from his famous 70 Points…