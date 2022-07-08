As Aviation Fuel Crisis Escalates Cost of Flight Operations – THISDAYLIVE

Flight operations in Nigeria have become precarious as airlines face abrupt disruption of flights due to scarcity and high prices of aviation fuel, which may impair profitability, writes Chinedu Eze

After series of lamentation and protests against spiraling increase in the price of aviation fuel since February 2022, when the price of the product jumped from N180 per litre to N400 per litre till currently when it hovers around N700 per litre, Nigerian airlines have struggled to maintain flight operations despite the odds.

But theirs is a precarious existence with lurking fear that the price of the product might soar beyond their affordability, as it has been projected that without any intervention, it could rise to N1000 per liter in due time, and they would be forced to ground their operations.

The airlines have acknowledged that the current price of aviation fuel is not sustainable because airlines are not making profits in their operation, so it is…