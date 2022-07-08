Bendel Insurance Move Seven Points Clear, – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Wednesday moved seven points clear at the top of Group B1 of the Nigeria National League (NNL) after beating Gateway United of Abeokuta 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in a rescheduled Match-day 18 game.

Insurance took charge of the game early as they were awarded a penalty in the 5th minute. However the penalty was saved by the goalkeeper with Sodje Stephen converting a rebound to give the host the early lead.

More pressure from Insurance led to an own goal by Gateway in the 30th minute with Saraki slotting in from close range the third goal in the 34th minute.

The first half ended with Insurance having three goals advantage.

Echeter Deputy got the fourth goal for Bendel Insurance in the 78th minute from outside the 22m box.

Speaking with reporters after the victory, Edo State Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu expressed joy over the win. “ We have opened a gap on top of the…