‘Benue Signed 3,000 C of O in 2022 as Part of Land Reform’ – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge, has disclosed that over 3,000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) have been signed by the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, in 2022, even as he maintained that the Benue Geographic Information System (BENGIS), which was started in 2020 is about 70 percent completed while the digitalisation and capture of files is 60 percent completed.

The commissioner made this known while briefing journalists in Makurdi yesterday.

He noted that this was achieved as part of the ongoing reforms in land administration in the state.

According to him, “The capturing of data through flying and auto photo has been completed. 10 local government areas have been completed and put to use. So even if you are in Otukpo, you can demand C of O, and it will be given to you with dispatch.

He also said other 15 towns are been processed, adding: “We are also carrying out quality…