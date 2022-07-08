Boris Johnson Resigns after Mutiny in His Party – THISDAYLIVE

Boris Johnson’s turbulent tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister came to an end yesterday, after a historic party revolt over series of ethics scandals forced him to step down.

It took the resignation of nearly 60 members of his government – almost half the payroll — for Johnson to finally abandon his attempts to cling on to power. According to CNN, even then, the Prime Minister insisted that he would continue as caretaker leader while the Conservative Party launches the process of choosing a successor.

Some senior figures in his party said even that would be unsustainable, given the dwindling number of people willing to work for him.

Others were already lining up to replace him. Party officials said they would announce the timetable for a leadership election by Monday.

Speaking in front of the famous 10 Downing Street door, the same place where many of his predecessors delivered their own resignation address, Johnson announced that he would be…