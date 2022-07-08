Buhari Arrives Daura for Sallah Celebrations – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
1


*Due back in Abuja Thursday 

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, who left Abuja this evening has arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

According to a statement issued Friday by his spokesman, the President’s official plane, NAF1, touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and  was received by the State Governor, Hon Aminu  Masari and other senior state government officials. 

On arrival in Daura, the President was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other District Heads. 

 President Buhari, who is home with members of his family, will return after the celebrations to Abuja on Thursday.



Source: Thisday Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR