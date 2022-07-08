Court Halts FG’s Demolition of Kpokpogri’s House – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Charles Agbaza of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday restrained the Minister of the FCT, Hon. Muhammad Bello, from further demolishing the residence of Abuja socialite, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri.

Justice Agbaza gave the restraining order in ex-parte application made in favour of the applicant, who is a former lover of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Kpokpogri, in the application argued by his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, stated that some persons from the Federal Capital Development Authority, (FCDA), had on May 14, invaded his residence, “accompanied by a multitude of heavily armed policemen and bulldozers and excavators”, and commenced the demolition of his house, beginning with the boy’s quarters.

According to the applicant, the agents of the FCDA threatened to return for total demolition of his house, even though they failed to give any reason for their…