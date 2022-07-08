Court Removes Oborevwori, Installs Edevbie as Delta PDP Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

*Party sues for calm, says no cause for alarm

*Excitement in ex-finance commissioner’s camp, speaker vows to appeal judgment

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, disqualified candidate of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Taiwo, in the judgment, agreed with the plaintiff that Oborevwori, ought not to be on the 2023 governorship election for the PDP on account of allegedly supplying false and forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

The judge subsequently directed INEC and the PDP to recognise the plaintiff as candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

But the Delta State chapter of the PDP, has called for calm from all stakeholders over the disqualification of…