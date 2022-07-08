Fake Army General Jailed Seven Years over N266.5m Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, convicted and sentenced the fake Army General, Abiodun Bolarinwa to seven years imprisonment.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo in her Judgement sentenced Bolarinwa to seven years imprisonment without option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the 13 counts charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering the judgment, the Taiwo held that she intends to send strong message to scammers given country a bad name, stressing that the convict shows the length scammer can go to defraud the innocent victims

The Judge said: “ The defendant portrayed himself to be an Army General, he forged the signature of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and current president, Mohammadu Buhari in defrauding and obtaining by false pretenses to the victim.

“He so perfected the scam by the level of his education, that one wonders that if such individual should be…